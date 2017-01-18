"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Dwight A. Phillips 1950-2017

Dwight A. Phillips, 66, of Gallatin passed away Jan. 16, 2017 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin.   Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Autism Society of America c/o McWilliams Funeral Home, 1329 W. Grand, Gallatin, Mo.

Dwight was born Sept. 5, 1950 the son of Willie Gene

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 18th, 2017 | Category: Obituaries | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply