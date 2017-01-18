Dwight A. Phillips 1950-2017

Dwight A. Phillips, 66, of Gallatin passed away Jan. 16, 2017 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Autism Society of America c/o McWilliams Funeral Home, 1329 W. Grand, Gallatin, Mo.

Dwight was born Sept. 5, 1950 the son of Willie Gene