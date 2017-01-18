Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Incident Summary

1-10-17
3:39 am – Attempted break-in at the Winston Pit Stop. Suspect attempted to gain entry through the window but was unsuccessful and left before deputy arrived.
5:49 am – Glass door to gas station in Pattonsburg is broken. Subjects broke in and took cash register containing $300.
9 am – Court in session.
9:09 am – Residential burglary alarm going off at residence south of Winston. Back door was
