Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Incident Summary

1-10-17

3:39 am – Attempted break-in at the Winston Pit Stop. Suspect attempted to gain entry through the window but was unsuccessful and left before deputy arrived.

5:49 am – Glass door to gas station in Pattonsburg is broken. Subjects broke in and took cash register containing $300.

9 am – Court in session.

9:09 am – Residential burglary alarm going off at residence south of Winston. Back door was