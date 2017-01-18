Daviess County Courthouse News

Circuit Court

Altamont man receives 20 years for assault, burglary, arson

In a bench trial on Sept. 22, 2016, Terry M. Roberts, Altamont, was found guilty of assault first degree, class A felony, and three class B felonies of assault, burglary, and arson. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections on each count. The 10-year sentences for the two assaults run consecutively; the 10-year sentences for burglary and arson run consecutively. However, the sentences for the first two charges are concurrent to the sentences for the second two charges. As dangerous felonies, Roberts will be required to serve at least 85% of the 20-year sentence.

In November 2014, Roberts forcefully entered an Altamont residence with the intention of committing arson. He struck one occupant multiple times in the head with a hammer, poured gasoline in the living room and set it on fire while another occupant was inside. He also poured gasoline on the second victim. The fire completely destroyed the residence.

This case was heard by Judge Thomas Chapman on Jan. 11. The cases listed below were also on the docket for Jan. 11.

Daryl DeWayne Travis plead guilty in November to nine charges. For resisting arrest, class D felony, he was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections, execution of sentence suspended, and ordered to serve five years probation under supervision of the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole. On each of four misdemeanors, two of speeding, one driving while revoked and one failure to drive in right lane, he was sentenced to 32 days in jail with credit for time served, sentences to run concurrently to the felony sentence. On two misdemeanor, failure to yield to emergency vehicles and failure to register vehicle, he received a suspended imposition of sentence and two years probation under supervision of Court Supervision Services. On two charges of no insurance and displaying plate of another, he was fined $100 on each count.

Probation was revoked for Justin J. Rainey on a two felonies, burglary and possession of controlled substance. He was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections on each count, sentences to run concurrently. On Jan. 12, in Grundy County, he was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections on each of two charges, resisting arrest for a felony and possession of controlled substance, sentences to run concurrently to each other and to the Daviess County sentence.

A jury trial was set for Benjamin Milazzo on April 20, 2017, on a charge of no valid license, third and subsequent offense, class D felony.

Robert Lee Ellis plead guilty to tampering with motor vehicle second degree, class A misdemeanor, amended from a felony, and was sentenced to time served. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay restitution.

Diane M. Smith had previously plea guilty in November to possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, class B felony, and misdemeanors of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 12 years in the Department of Corrections on the felony. The court retains jurisdiction for 120 days and ordered completion of an institutional treatment program. She received two years probation and credit for time served on the two misdemeanors.

A jury trial was reset for Brian James DeWeese for Feb. 24, 2017, on two felony charges of possession of controlled substance, one felony of DWI drug intoxication, persistent offender, and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

Jose Torralba-Mendez plead guilty to possession of controlled substance, class C felony, and was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections. On a charge of speeding, he was sentenced to 15 days jail with credit for time served.

Braden Christopher Beckwith had plead guilty in October to possession of controlled substance, class C felony, drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanor, and speeding. For the felony, he received a suspended imposition of sentence, five years probation, supervised by the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole, and 79 days shock jail time. He was fined $250 and sentenced to one year jail, execution of sentence suspended, and two years probation, supervised by Supervision Services, on the misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 15 day jail on the speeding charge.

Joshua J. Roen plead guilty to possession of controlled substance, class C felony, and misdemeanors of possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, and speeding. A sentence assessment report was ordered.

Samantha Madison Brown plead guilty to possession of controlled substance, class C felony, and misdemeanors of DWI, drug intoxication, and careless and imprudent driving. A sentence assessment report was ordered.

Rain K. Cizek failed to appear for arraignment. His bond was revoked, and a warrant was issued for his arrest with no bond.

William Simpson is charged with DWI, chronic offender, resisting arrest, assault on law enforcement and driving while revoked. He entered a plea of not guilty and the venue was transferred to Clay County, Missouri Veterans Court.

Tristan L. Vencill plead guilty to hindering prosecution, class A misdemeanor, amended from a felony. He received a suspended imposition of sentence and two years probation.

Cases bound over from the Associate Division: State vs. Cynthia A. Lee, Bethany, two counts possession of controlled substance, class C felony, misdemeanors of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, DWI drug intoxication, speeding, and no valid license; State vs. Jeffrey J. Rainey, Gallatin, assault first degree, class B felony; State vs. Jeramiah C. Brittain, Gallatin, assault first degree, class B felony; State vs. Jericho S. Richardson, Gallatin, assault first degree, class B felony; State vs. Jon Edwin Thomas Hyatt, Independence, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, class B felony, misdemeanors of drug paraphernalia and no valid license; State vs. Thomas W. Martin, Altamont, domestic assault second degree, class C felony, three counts of tampering with witness in felony prosecution, class C felonies, and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

Associate Division

Voris Markell Ross, Minneapolis, Minn., was charged Jan. 10 with possession of controlled substance at jail, class D felony, and misdemeanor no valid license. Ross was stopped for speeding on I-35 on Jan. 9. He had two active warrants from Harrison County, and was taken to the regional jail. During a search at the jail, a bag of marijuana fell out of his pant leg, and he attempted to conceal it by standing on it.

Defendants found guilty in the Associate Division of the Circuit Court of Daviess County are listed below with the offense and fine assessed. Additionally, court costs collected for the State of Missouri amount to $68.50 for moving traffic violations and $116.50 in most criminal cases. Judge Daren L. Adkins presided over the following cases:

Dylan Rogers, Cameron, take deer without permit, $28.

Robert W. Hildreth, Hamilton, take deer from roadway, $258.

Diane Hobson, Pattonsburg, failed to drive right half involving an accident, $30.50; no valid license, $150; no insurance, $103.50.

Sonja Lambert, Pattonsburg, passing bad checks, $25; non-support – 3 counts, suspended imposition of sentence, two years probation.

James C. Guy, Eagleville, passing bad checks, $25.

Eric L. Craig, Pattonsburg, probation violation on two counts of endangering welfare of a child, probation revoked, sentence executed, 90 days jail on each count.

Mark Lang, Winston, driving while intoxicated amended to Class B misdemeanor, 10 days jail, board bill paid by defendant; unlawfully operated utility vehicle on highway, $30.50.

Eric V. Gregg, Cameron, no valid license, $300; careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, two days jail; no seat belt, $10.

Vance S. Cook, Grandville, Mich., possession of marijuana, $350; possession of drug paraphernalia, $150.

Karl Archinal, Houghton, Mich., possession of marijuana, $350; possession of drug paraphernalia, $150.

County Commission

Carl Carder held discussion with commissioners about Bridge Replacement Off-System projects, soft-match, and the Landmark Road that the county has scheduled for 2017.

James Lewis, road and bridge supervisor, discussed repairs around the county. Crews are replacing guardrail on 292nd Street. This week, crews replaced boards on the 186th Street bridge near Hamilton.

Ross Williams, brush operator, discussed new brush jobs around the county to complete.

Reta Rains, treasurer, discussed renewals of certificates of deposit for 2017.

David Roll discussed the 2018 Emergency Management Program Grant with commissioners and the budget details in regards to this grant.

Commissioners attended the Local Emergency Planning Committee at noon.

Betty Harmison, assessor, and Sally Black discussed the 2017 budget for the assessor’s office and an online system for personal property submission to be implemented in 2018.

Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2017, for 2017 budget discussion.

The meeting adjourned at 3:10 p.m.

There are the unapproved minutes of Jan. 11, 2017. Commissioners present were Randy Sims, presiding commissioner; David Cox, first district commissioner; and Wayne Uthe, second district commissioner. Minutes were approved.

Assessor’s Office

If you have not received an assessment sheet, please contact the Assessor’s Office on the first floor of the courthouse, phone 660-663-3300. Assessment sheets must be submitted to the office by March 1 to avoid penalty.

Recorder’s Office

Warranty Deeds

Tract in Marion Township from Roger and Tracy Crone and Ricky and Cynthia Crone as joint tenants and not as tenants in common to Ricky and Cynthia Crone; tract in Salem Township from Cara T. Olson to Robert and Julie Tonneson; tract in Jamesport Township from Jerry and Carolyn Huston to Dennis Deiterman.

Beneficiary Deeds

Tract in Jamesport Township from Brian L. Nail to Carissa Wooderson and Dustin Nail as joint tenants and not as tenants in common.