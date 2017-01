Cole’s last second shot lifts Bulldogs to consolation victory

Gabe Cole has elevated his game over the last two weeks and his confidence has never been as high as it was at the end of Monday night’s rescheduled consolation final at Lawson.

Cole, who has averaged 14 points over his last four games, banged home a shot with one second left on the clock off a Jett Simmons assist to lift Gallatin to a 43-41 victory over Carrollton in