Chandler Newman named to Culver-Stockton honor roll

Chandler Newman, a Biology major from Winston, was named to the Culver-Stockton College Honor Roll for work done during the fall 2016 semester.

To be named to an honors list, Culver-Stockton College requires students to meet high academic standards. Honor Roll students have earned between a 3.2 and 3.49 and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours, with no grade lower than a C.