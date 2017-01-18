Celebrations give way to challenges

by State Sen. Dan Hegeman
This past week began with the inauguration of Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri’s 56th governor. Thousands of Missourians joined in the celebration, including several from northwest Missouri who joined in the swearing-in and the inaugural ball later that night.
In addition to the swearing-in of our new Governor, the swearing-in of a new Attorney General, Secretary of State, Treasurer, and Lieutenant Governor in Missouri marked one
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.