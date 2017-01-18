"Like" us on Facebook

Capitol Perspectives: What change does ‘a new direction’ mean?

by Phill Brooks

The actions surrounding the inauguration of Missouri’s new governor suggested to me a level of governmental transformation I cannot recall since Kit Bond’s first gubernatorial term in 1973.

Bond called for a more transparent government and a broad package of consumer protection laws.

Missouri’s new governor, Eric Greitens, also based his campaign on a promise for change.

In his inaugural address, he paraphrased John F. Kennedy’s presidential

January 18th, 2017

