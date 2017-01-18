Bulldog wrestlers keep winning, ranked 10th in Class 1

It took Mother Nature to bring Gallatin’s busy, and successful, wrestling schedule to a screeching halt.

Saturday’s forecast for freezing rain forced postponement of the Plattsburg Tournament and gave Bulldog grapplers a week off from competition. The Plattsburg Tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4.

In addition to a victory over GRC rival Maysville on Jan. 10, Gallatin also knocked off Polo, 60-10, and defeated Tarkio, 72-6.

Winners of