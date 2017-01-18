Blast from the Past

Jan. 24, 2007

The Daviess County Health Department and Dockery Park Board are working together to get a new, paved walking trail constructed around the playground at Dockery Park. Bids were placed to get a handle on the actual cost of the trail; it was estimated around $20,000.

Dennis Croy was among nearly 75 individuals from across the state to be honored at the 15th annual High School Teachers Recognition