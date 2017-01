Are you eligible for a refund of your property tax or rent?

The Missouri Property Tax Credit Claim (MO-PTC) is a tax credit available for persons 65 years of age or 100% disabled or 60 years of age and receiving survivors benefits based on their paid real estate taxes or paid rent receipts.

The maximum credit is $750 for renters and $1,100 for homeowners. The actual credit is based on the amount of real estate taxes paid or 20% of the rent