"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Trina Garcia Cardenas 1927-2017

Trina Garcia Cardenas, 89, of Pattonsburg, (formerly of Bullhead City, Ariz.) passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at her home in Pattonsburg.

She was born Oct. 2, 1927 in Williams, Ariz., the daughter of Manual and Angelina (Garcia) Bustamonte.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Rita Lopez; infant son, Anthony; sister, Sally Navarez; and 3 brothers, Malcom, Joey, and Jacob Bustamonte.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Woodring,

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 16th, 2017 | Category: Obituaries | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply