Trina Garcia Cardenas 1927-2017

Trina Garcia Cardenas, 89, of Pattonsburg, (formerly of Bullhead City, Ariz.) passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at her home in Pattonsburg.

She was born Oct. 2, 1927 in Williams, Ariz., the daughter of Manual and Angelina (Garcia) Bustamonte.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Rita Lopez; infant son, Anthony; sister, Sally Navarez; and 3 brothers, Malcom, Joey, and Jacob Bustamonte.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Woodring,