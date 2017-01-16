Lois James 1934-2017

Funeral services for Lois James were held Monday, Jan. 16, at the Hamilton United Methodist Church. Interment was at Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. Memorials may be made to the Gallatin VFW Women’s Auxiliary Post #2172.

Lois Jane James, 82, Chillicothe died on Jan. 11, 2017, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe.

Lois was born on May 20, 1934, in Spickard, rural Grundy County, to Albert and Ethel Vaughn Coffman. She was a