Winston FFA Greenhands attend NCMC conference Courtwarming set next week » Two area school attend FFA Greenhand Motivational Conference North Central Missouri College welcomed 250 high school freshmen FFA members and sponsors to the annual Greenhand Motivational Conference. The students met state FFA officers and learned more about the field of agriculture and opportunities available through FFA. The event was co-sponsored by North Central Missouri College and MFA Incorporated. The students that participated were from the high schools in Trenton, Princeton, Chillicothe, Galt, Jamesport, North Mercer, Winston, Tina-Avalon, Albany,