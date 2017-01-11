Teacher’s salary schedule and benefits report available

Missouri teachers are making small gains in salaries but are still making less than teachers nationwide, according to an annual report featuring data from 100% of the state’s public school districts. Missouri teachers earn $9,004 less per year than the national average.

The 2016-2017 Missouri State Teachers Association Missouri Salary Schedule and Benefits Report offers a clear picture of salaries for Missouri teachers. All 518 school districts responded to the