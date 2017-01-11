Salmon pours in 28 points to lead Lady Bulldogs past Polo

Gallatin’s Lady Bulldogs rode the hot hand of sophomore Karley Salmon to a 57-23 win over Polo last Friday night in Grand River Conference East Division play.

Salmon, who finished with 28 points and just one point off her career high, shot 83% inside the three-point arc and nearly 67% (6of 9) from long range shots. She scored 20 of Gallatin’s first 33 points into the early third quarter.

