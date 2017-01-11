"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Salmon pours in 28 points to lead Lady Bulldogs past Polo

Gallatin’s Lady Bulldogs rode the hot hand of sophomore Karley Salmon to a 57-23 win over Polo last Friday night in Grand River Conference East Division play.

Salmon, who finished with  28 points and just one point off her career high, shot 83% inside the three-point arc and nearly 67% (6of 9) from long range shots. She scored 20 of Gallatin’s first 33 points into the early third quarter.

Gallatin

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 11th, 2017 | Category: Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply