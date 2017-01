Rotary Trivia Night Feb 4

Gallatin Rotary Club will hold the second annual Trivia Night at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Lake Viking Clubhouse. Make reservations by Feb. 1; call 663-8929. The cost is $20 a person with six to eight people per table. A silent auction will be held.

Heavy appetizers and soft drinks will be serve. BOB.