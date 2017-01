Road work on Hwy. 13 in Daviess and Caldwell

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region planned for the week of Jan. 9 – 15 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Daviess County: Route 13 – From Route 6 to Route HH for sealing, Jan. 9 – 13

Caldwell County: U.S. Route 36 – closed at the Route 13 overpass for bridge maintenance, Jan. 9 – 13, 7:30 a.m.