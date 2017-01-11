"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

PSC reduces relay service charge

The Missouri Public Service Commission has reduced the surcharge that consumers pay to fund Relay Missouri, a statewide dual-party telephone relay service for the deaf, hearing-impaired and speech-impaired. The surcharge appears on the monthly telephone bills of Missouri consumers.

The Relay Missouri fund provides financial support to ensure deaf, hearing-impaired and speech-impaired consumers have reasonable access to telephone service. Relay Missouri is funded through a monthly, per line surcharge. The

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 11th, 2017 | Category: Public Notices | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply