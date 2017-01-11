PSC reduces relay service charge

The Missouri Public Service Commission has reduced the surcharge that consumers pay to fund Relay Missouri, a statewide dual-party telephone relay service for the deaf, hearing-impaired and speech-impaired. The surcharge appears on the monthly telephone bills of Missouri consumers.

The Relay Missouri fund provides financial support to ensure deaf, hearing-impaired and speech-impaired consumers have reasonable access to telephone service. Relay Missouri is funded through a monthly, per line surcharge. The