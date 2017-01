Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Off the Editor’s Spike: Sugarcoating the Truth Letter to the Editor » Poosey Digest: Try a little humor by Freida Marie Crump Greetings from Poosey. I feel for some folks… really. I’ve been blessed to always have a job that got me out of the house and among flesh and blood human beings. But some of us have to spend our lives behind a desk fielding the questions and angry complaints of the rest of us on the telephone. Receptionists, secretaries, order-takers of all sorts are relegated to Please subscribe or log in to access full content.