GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
Gallatin R-5 Schools

Pattonsburg students learn responsibility

The character word of the month for December at Pattonsburg R-2 was ‘responsibility.’  Selected by their classroom teachers, the following students were honored for their display of responsibility, left to right, front row, second grade, Abby Loxterman;  kindergarten,  Colton Crone;  first grade, Kayleece Puls; back row,  third grade, River Meadows; fifth grade, Emily Henry, and fourth grade, Kinsley Johnson.

January 11th, 2017 | Category: School News | Print This Story Print This Story

