Pattonsburg buys 60 computers

The Pattonsburg Board of Education agreed for the school to purchase 60 computers and pay over a three-year period.

Groundbreaking has started on the new building project and the new lighting project is completed. Herner Construction out of St. Joseph is doing the construction for the school and began work on Nov. 1. The building project will develop in three phases: new construction (additions to the building); renovation (building, mechanicals,