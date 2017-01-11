"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
 
  »

Our Year in Review 2016 (July-Dec)

July

The annual Daviess County Junior Livestock Show at the fairgrounds inside Dockery Park in Gallatin. An Amish carpenter, John Graber of J.A.M. Wood Products, recreates the Dockery Park bandstand using a postcard as a guide.  Gallatin considers whether to build a new water plant or fix up the old one after learning the lowest of two construction bids cost more than the city has to spend. The city will

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 11th, 2017 | Category: Community News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply