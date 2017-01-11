Hornets sting Lady Bulldogs with LIT first round upset

Just maybe the Lady Bulldogs’ short-handed lineup caught up with them Monday night.

With five important players battling issues of one kind or another, Gallatin’s girls fell in an upset bid by the Hamilton Lady Hornets Monday night in the first round of the Lawson Tournament. Hamilton, the #6 seed moved on to the semifinal round by way of a 52-47 overtime win over #3 Gallatin.

Ultimately, turnovers proved to