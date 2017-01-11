"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
 
  »

Hornets sting Lady Bulldogs with LIT first round upset

Just maybe the Lady Bulldogs’ short-handed lineup caught up with them Monday night.

With five important players battling issues of one kind or another, Gallatin’s girls fell in an upset bid by the Hamilton Lady Hornets Monday night in the first round of the Lawson Tournament. Hamilton, the #6 seed moved on to the semifinal round by way of a 52-47 overtime win over #3 Gallatin.

Ultimately, turnovers proved to

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 11th, 2017 | Category: Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply