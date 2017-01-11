GMO files to adjust fuel charge

KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO) has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment charge (FAC) on the bills of its electric customers.

GMO has made two filings. In its first filing (Case No. ER-2017-0188), GMO proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect fuel and purchased power costs for the six month period of June 2016 through November 2016.

The second case is