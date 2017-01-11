"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

GMO files to adjust fuel charge

KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO) has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment charge (FAC) on the bills of its electric customers.

GMO has made two filings. In its first filing (Case No. ER-2017-0188), GMO proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect fuel and purchased power costs for the six month period of June 2016 through November 2016.

The second case is

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 11th, 2017 | Category: Community News, Public Notices | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply