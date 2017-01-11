Dogs claim first GRC East Division win over Polo Panthers

Six different Bulldogs scored against the Polo Panthers last Friday night and all six shot 50% or better from the field as Gallatin captured its first Grand River Conference East Division win, 49-35.

The Bulldogs, who held the Panthers to only four points in the first quarter and two in the second, built a 32-8 lead before the home team broke double figures with 4:52 left in the third period.