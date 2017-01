Detours, dreams just part of life’s road for these snowbirds

by T.L. Huffman

Every October, Jack and Arlene Finwick of Hamilton pack their bags, load up the RV, and wave goodbye to the cold weather. They’ll be gone seven months, returning in April.

They go to avoid slips on the ice and shoveling snow, but also because Jack’s health requires it. Jack was in an accident on his farm in south Daviess County in June of 1998. He got off