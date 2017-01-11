"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Daviess County Library holds wellness expo

The Daviess County Library will hold “It’s Bloody Cold Outside Blood Drive & Wellness Expo” in conjunction with its Adult Winter Reading Program from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, in the basement community room.

Several local wellness experts will be on-hand during the Wellness Expo to answer questions pertaining to healthy endeavors. Demonstrations and topical presentations will take place throughout the afternoon in the upstairs conference room.

Presenters are:

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 11th, 2017 | Category: Community News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply