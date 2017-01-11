Daviess County Library holds wellness expo

The Daviess County Library will hold “It’s Bloody Cold Outside Blood Drive & Wellness Expo” in conjunction with its Adult Winter Reading Program from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, in the basement community room.

Several local wellness experts will be on-hand during the Wellness Expo to answer questions pertaining to healthy endeavors. Demonstrations and topical presentations will take place throughout the afternoon in the upstairs conference room.

Presenters are: