Courtwarming set next week

Gallatin R-5 Courtwarming is set for Friday, Jan. 20, with coronation set at 5:15 p.m., preceding varsity basketball games against South Harrison. The dance will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 8-11:30 p.m.

Spirit week will begin on Jan. 16, when school will be in session as a makeup day, and will culminate on Friday with Red and Black Day.