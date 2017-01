Budget approved at jail, road sign ditched

The 2017 budget for the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail was approved during a meeting of the board held on Dec. 22.

In other business, a raise for Jim Baker, investigator, was approved. Mr. Baker works a maximum of 999 hours per years. His raise puts him at $16 per hour.

Mark Higgins won the bid for the financial audit.

United Health Care won the bid for health insurance effective Jan. 1.