Blast from the Past

Jan. 10, 2007

The Gallatin Theater League is asking the community to assist them in a $20,000 renovation campaign. The theater needs some serious structural maintenance and the League has further outlined a plan to upgrade the technical and cosmetic portions of the building.

Charles “Butch” Bayne, a 30-year employee of the Missouri Department of Transportation, retired on Jan. 1. Butch retired as a senior crew worker at the Coffey