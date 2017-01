Benefit Jan. 14 to purchase headstone for Ryker Tucker

A benefit to help purchase the headstone for infant Ryker Cole Tucker of Bethany will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Vikings/Kamlers bar in Cameron, 105 East Grand Street. The meal will be at 3 p.m., followed by an auction at 4 p.m. Bands will start at 8 p.m. and include Collapse and Bridges Burnt.

Donations for items for the auction and food donations for the dinner are