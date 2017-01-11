Art Contest Aims to “Make a Difference”

Students encouraged to create posters on importance of wearing a safety belt.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is pleased to announce the “Make a Difference” art contest for Missouri students ages 14-19. Students can create a poster to support the importance of wearing a seat belt. The contest begins on Jan. 9 and runs through Feb. 27.

The poster must have a strong call to action and encourage peers