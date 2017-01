Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Incident Summary

1-3-17

7:26 pm – Complaint of items taken from residence in Winston.

9:20 pm – Cameron PD advising they have Eric Gregg, 25, Cameron, on a Daviess County warrant for FTA misdemeanor no valid license. Gregg was transferred to DDCRJ on $750 cash only bond.

1-4-17

4:26 am – Report of stranded motorist on I-35 at the 78 exit.

7:47 am – Call regarding false impersonation report taken last week.