Daviess County Courthouse News

Assessor’s Office

If you have not received an assessment sheet, please contact the Assessor’s Office on the first floor of the courthouse, phone 660-663-3300. Assessment sheets must be submitted to the office by March 1 to avoid penalty.

County Commission

James Lewis, road and bridge supervisor, discussed new bridge construction in Daviess County. Crews are working on equipment and shop work.

Commissioners signed Group Health Benefit Program Implementation Documents with