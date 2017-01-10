"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
 
  »

Daviess County Courthouse News

Assessor’s Office

If you have not received an assessment sheet, please contact the Assessor’s Office on the first floor of the courthouse, phone 660-663-3300. Assessment sheets must be submitted to the office by March 1 to avoid penalty.

County Commission

James Lewis, road and bridge supervisor, discussed new bridge construction in Daviess County. Crews are working on equipment and shop work.

Commissioners signed Group Health Benefit Program Implementation Documents with

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 10th, 2017 | Category: Courthouse News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply