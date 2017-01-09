"Like" us on Facebook

Margaret Ferguson 1929-2017

Margaret Ferguson, 87, passed away Jan. 5, 2017 at the Liberty Hospital. Services will be held at 1:30 pm Wed., Jan.11 at the Old Scotland Church in Jameson. Visitation is 5-7 pm, Tuesday evening at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin, where friends may call after 11am. Burial will be at the Old Scotland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Old Scotland Cemetery.

January 9th, 2017 | Category: Obituaries

