Loretta Willits 1930-2017

Funeral services for Gladys Willlits will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron. Burial was at Alta Vista Cemetery, Weatherby.

Gladys “Loretta” Willits, 86, Gallatin, died on Jan. 7, 2017.

Gladys was born on June 13, 1930, in Cameron, to Johnie and Blanche (Carter) Taylor.

Gladys was a 1948 graduate of Cameron High School. She was a member of the First Christian Church.