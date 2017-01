Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

ABOUT US

Loretta Willits 1930-2017 » Ina Hansen 1909-2017 Funeral services for Ina Hansen were held Dec. 15, 2016, at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ina Hansen, nee Nichols, was born Feb. 25, 1909 to A.Y. and Bessie Nichols in Iowa. She earned a teaching certificate from Buena Vista College in 1928, and taught at a rural school near Lake Park, Iowa. Ina Hansen, age 107, Please subscribe or log in to access full content.