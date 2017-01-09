Annabel Terry 1929-2017

Graveside services and burial for Annabel Terry were held Jan. 9, at Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Bethany and/or Miriam Cemetery c/o Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, Mo., 64424.

Annabel (Hunt) Terry, 87, Bethany, died Jan. 6, 2017, at her home.

She was born Feb. 27, 1929, in Martinsville, the daughter