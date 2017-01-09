"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
 
  »

Annabel Terry 1929-2017

Graveside services and burial for Annabel Terry were held Jan. 9, at Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Bethany and/or Miriam Cemetery c/o Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, Mo., 64424.

Annabel (Hunt) Terry, 87,  Bethany, died Jan. 6, 2017, at her home.

She was born Feb. 27, 1929, in Martinsville, the daughter

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 9th, 2017 | Category: Obituaries | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply