Ready for a day trip this winter?…look for the Bent Tree

by T.L. Huffman

Do you have a bent for hand-crafted art? Then Bent Tree Gallery is for you.

Marcia and John Whitt started a hand-made furniture business in their garage 36 years ago. The family business has evolved since then to its present 1,300 feet showroom with heated and air-conditioned workshops. The Gallery is located southeast of Bethany off of Hwy. 146 and has