Paranormal researcher seeks the unusual from you

by T.L. Huffman
Are you haunted by the ghosts of Christmas past? Or anything else for that matter?
Then Sam Uptegrove, Greenfield, is interested in your story. He would like to develop a network of sources in Northwest Missouri to include in a book he is writing.
Mr. Uptegrove has been researching the Heartland’s paranormal since a teenager and has been doing it now for over 40 years.
“At eight
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.