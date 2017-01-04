Off the Editor’s Spike: I fear we’ll quit talking

Before turning loose of 2016 entirely, there’s at least one more thing to say about the November election. I’d like to revisit the election for county commission.

Voters chose Wayne Uthe over Carl Carder. What I have to say is nothing for or against either. As an experienced MoDOT retiree, Carl served Daviess County well in the duties involving roads and bridges. No doubt Wayne will likewise do his best