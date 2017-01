Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

New bikes! Merry Christmas from Pierce Auto Pierce Auto Supply, located in Gallatin, gave away two bicycles before Christmas, one boy bike and one girl bike, both 20-inch and six-speed. Parker Chadwick, son of Joey and Nicole Chadwick of Jamesport won the boy's bike, and Kerigan Arndt, daughter of Billie and Melanie Arndt of Gallatin, won the girl's bike.