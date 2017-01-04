"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

National speakers to discuss marketing at corn growers meeting

The Missouri Corn Growers Association and Northwest Corn Growers  meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Fulkerson Center at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.  The formal meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m. All farmers and those from adjoining states are welcomed to attend. Lunch is provided by local and regional agribusinesses.

Four marketers will be

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 4th, 2017 | Category: Agriculture | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply