National speakers to discuss marketing at corn growers meeting

The Missouri Corn Growers Association and Northwest Corn Growers meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Fulkerson Center at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. The formal meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m. All farmers and those from adjoining states are welcomed to attend. Lunch is provided by local and regional agribusinesses.
Four marketers will be
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.