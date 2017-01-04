National speakers to discuss marketing at corn growers meeting

The Missouri Corn Growers Association and Northwest Corn Growers meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Fulkerson Center at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. The formal meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m. All farmers and those from adjoining states are welcomed to attend. Lunch is provided by local and regional agribusinesses.

Four marketers will be