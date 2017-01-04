Letter to the editor

Dear Editor:

The Active Aging Resource Center had an exciting year serving our clients in 2016.

Our Meals on Wheels routes are going strong, and we have great participation in our congregate meals program. We currently serve about 40-45 Meals on Wheels, and about that same number enjoy daily lunch at our center. Thanks to grants from Meals on Wheels America, Shopko, and MFA Oil Foundation, we have an upright