Lake Viking Polar Plunge is on Feb. 25

The 10th Annual Lake Viking Polar Plunge will be held Saturday, Feb. 25. This year’s theme is “Plunge like there’s no manana!”

The event benefits Special Olympics Missouri. Registration is at 12 noon and the plunge is at 2 p.m. Contact Melody Prawitz at 816-233-6232 or register online at www.somo/plunge.

Lake Viking Polar Strut is a 5K/10K run and walk, also held on Feb. 25. Registration is at 9 a.m.