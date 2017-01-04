"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Lake Viking Polar Plunge is on Feb. 25

The 10th Annual Lake Viking Polar Plunge will be held Saturday, Feb. 25. This year’s theme is “Plunge like there’s no manana!”

The event benefits Special Olympics Missouri. Registration is at 12 noon and the plunge is at 2 p.m. Contact Melody Prawitz at 816-233-6232 or register online at www.somo/plunge.

Lake Viking Polar Strut is a 5K/10K run and walk, also held on Feb. 25. Registration is at 9 a.m.

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 4th, 2017 | Category: Clubs & Organizations, Community News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply