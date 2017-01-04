KCP&L WARNS CUSTOMERS OF AN INCREASE OF PHONE SCAMS

KCP&L wants to warn all customers of a phone scam area which often increases around a holiday like New Year’s Day.

There have been an increase of reports of a live person posing as a KCP&L employee who notifies the customer of a past due bill and demands immediate payment to avoid service disconnection. In some instances, the caller requests that the customer purchase a money gram or gift card