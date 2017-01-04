"Like" us on Facebook

Jayvee wrestlers leave their mark at Pleasant Hill Tournament

Six Gallatin junior varsity wrestlers ushered in the New Year on Saturday by taking part in the Pleasant Hill Junior Varsity Wrestling Tournament.

Keegan Allen, Gaven Gray and Tom Crouse each wrestled to a first place finish in the 15-team tournament. Jared Williams finished third in his bracket. Cody Arnold and Brigham Steele were fourth place finishers in their respective weight division.

Allen finished 4-0 on the day in the

January 4th, 2017 | Category: Sports & Recreation

Leave a Reply