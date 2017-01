Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Revert lettered state routes back to the counties? No! Rosemary Bear 1923-2017 » Good Thinking: The wisdom of Father Time by Dr. Don Kuehle The cartoon highlights the front page of the paper: old Father Time meeting the baby New Year at the beginning of another year. As they meet and pass each other, I wonder what words went between them? Did Father Time wish the new year well? Did he offer the baby New Year words of wisdom? Did the New Year ask about the past? Did baby New Please subscribe or log in to access full content.