GHS boys can’t finish as East Buchanan steals 48-40 win

Gallatin’s boys struggled mightily in the second half, lost a double digit lead and fell to East Buchanan, 48-40, in non-conference action Tuesday night.

Gallatin’s fast, 16-4 first quarter start held up until early in the fourth quarter when the visiting Bulldogs grabbed a 33-31 lead. A five-point flurry of scoring by East Buchanan near the end of the contest