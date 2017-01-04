FARMometer survey indicates farmers optimistic about future

Missouri farmers and ranchers are, for the most part, optimistic heading into 2017 and would overwhelmingly recommend their children follow in their footsteps, according to a survey by Missouri Farm Bureau and the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Commodity/livestock prices are the top concern of respondents, closely followed by agricultural input costs and government regulations.

For the first time, Missouri Farm Bureau and the Missouri Department of Agriculture surveyed attendees at